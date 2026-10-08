Sharks Game Day Gutcheck and Lines: Avoiding the Blues in St. Louis

Historically, Nedeljkovic hasn't been great against the Blues. In five games against St. Louis, notably only three of which were starts, he has an .878 save percentage and a 2.98 goals against average. Considering Askarov has been successful against the Blues in his short career with a .912 save percentage and 2.38 goals against average, it seems a bit odd that this is the game that Ryan Warsofsky opted to give the veteran his first chance of the season.