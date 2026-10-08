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Sharks Game Day Gutcheck and Lines: Avoiding the Blues in St. Louis

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William Espy
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Oct 8, 2026 8:55 PM
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The San Jose Sharks are looking to bounce back from a brutal loss to the Dallas Stars in their first road game of the season when they play their first nationally broadcasted game of the season tonight. 

Macklin Celebrini is a game-time decision, as reported by Sheng Peng. Peng also noted that Alex Nedeljkovic will be getting his first start of the season after Yaroslav Askarov started the first three games and Sam Dickinson will be in the lineup once again.

Celebrini being in the lineup would obviously be a big boost, especially since he's had considerable success against St. Louis in his short career. In just six games, he's scored six goals and totaled 11 points against the Blues.

Historically, Nedeljkovic hasn't been great against the Blues. In five games against St. Louis, notably only three of which were starts, he has an .878 save percentage and a 2.98 goals against average. Considering Askarov has been successful against the Blues in his short career with a .912 save percentage and 2.38 goals against average, it seems a bit odd that this is the game that Ryan Warsofsky opted to give the veteran his first chance of the season.

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As for Dickinson, he needs to take advantage of this opportunity and show that he is a better defenseman than he was last season. If he's not able to justify passing Nolan Allan on the depth chart, it's probably time for him to go to the AHL for a bit.

The Sharks' offense struggled without Celebrini, as they were shut out for the first time in the 2026-27 season. Their penalty kill was effective, as although the team surrendered five goals, all five were scored at even strength. 

As a result of their performance in Dallas, the Sharks dropped to 21st in the league in goals for. Notably, they are still ahead of the Blues though, who have scored just seven goals to start the season.

Projected Lineups:

Sharks: (Per Sheng Peng)

Marchment - Smith - Chernyshov

Stenberg - Wennberg - Sherwood

Graf - Misa - Toffoli

Goodrow - Ostapchuk - Dellandrea

Nurse - Kesselring

Dickinson - Trouba

Orlov - Cagnoni

Nedeljkovic 

Askarov

Blues: (Per Lou Korac)

Holloway - Thomas - Snuggerud

McMichael - McTavish - Berggren

Neighbours - Dvorsky - Buchnevich

Dube - Suter - Johnston

Broberg - Jiricek

Barron - Parayko

Fowler - Carlo

Hofer

Binnington

Game Day
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