Logo
San Jose SharksSan Jose Sharks
Sharks' Next Opponent Coming to San Jose Shorthanded Following Suspension

Sharks' Next Opponent Coming to San Jose Shorthanded Following Suspension

WilliamEspy@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
William Espy
Partner
Oct 31, 2026 1:02 AM
More Videos

The Ottawa Senators are set to play the San Jose Sharks tomorrow afternoon in a Halloween matinee at the SAP Center, but they'll be without another member of their fourth line.

Hayden Hodgson, who has appeared in five games for the Senators this season, was suspended on Wednesday for a dangerous hit on Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke on Tuesday night:

Hodgson was given a five-minute major on the ice, but the NHL Department of Player Safety stepped in to give a more severe punishment. They announced on Wednesday that Hodgson will be suspended for two games and as a result, he'll miss the Senators' game in San Jose tomorrow night. 

The Senators were already without former Sharks forward William Eklund, starting goaltender Linus Ullmark, and Warren Foegele, all of whom are currently on the injured reserve.

Related stories

While Hodgson isn't a key player for the Senators, the Sharks will certainly breathe a little easier knowing that they won't have to worry about the type of hit that he threw on Clarke. With that being said, the Senators still have a number of dangerous players that the team in teal will want to keep an eye on.

Game Day
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy