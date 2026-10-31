Sharks' Next Opponent Coming to San Jose Shorthanded Following Suspension

The Ottawa Senators are set to play the San Jose Sharks tomorrow afternoon in a Halloween matinee at the SAP Center, but they'll be without another member of their fourth line.
Hayden Hodgson, who has appeared in five games for the Senators this season, was suspended on Wednesday for a dangerous hit on Los Angeles Kings defenseman Brandt Clarke on Tuesday night:
Hodgson was given a five-minute major on the ice, but the NHL Department of Player Safety stepped in to give a more severe punishment. They announced on Wednesday that Hodgson will be suspended for two games and as a result, he'll miss the Senators' game in San Jose tomorrow night.
The Senators were already without former Sharks forward William Eklund, starting goaltender Linus Ullmark, and Warren Foegele, all of whom are currently on the injured reserve.
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While Hodgson isn't a key player for the Senators, the Sharks will certainly breathe a little easier knowing that they won't have to worry about the type of hit that he threw on Clarke. With that being said, the Senators still have a number of dangerous players that the team in teal will want to keep an eye on.