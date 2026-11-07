Sharks' Struggles Continue in the State of Hockey, Allow Wild to Hit Major Milestone with 4-1 Loss

The Sharks didn't do themselves any favors early on. Ty Dellandrea took a holding penalty seven minutes in then 28 seconds later, Collin Graf joined him in the penalty box after tripping up Kirill Kaprizov. As a result, Minnesota had a lengthy 5-on-3 power play before the halfway point of the first period. Very quickly, the Wild capitalized as Kaprizov scored his 16th of the season. The Sharks had a couple power plays of their own toward the end of the period, but didn't equalize.