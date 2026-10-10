Sharks Unable to Solve Tristan Jarry and the Edmonton Oilers, as They Fall 3-1

San Jose Sharks
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David Gonzales-Imagn Images
David Gonzales-Imagn Images
Oct 10, 2026 10:36 PMPublished Oct 10, 2026 10:36 PM
The San Jose Sharks were back at home on Saturday afternoon for a matinee matchup against Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and the rest of the Edmonton Oilers.
The first half of the first period went quickly, as there was end-to-end action with both goaltenders called into action. Ahead of the first TV timeout, we saw Celebrini matched up against McDavid for the first time of the night, which led to some entertaining hockey despite both teams still remaining scoreless.
At 12:36 in the first period, the Oilers took the lead as Mattias Ekholm scored his first goal of the season on a shot from the point that beat Yaroslav Askarov.
Toward the end of the first frame, Michael Misa fired a rocket of a shot that nearly tied things up, but he was denied by a goaltender's best friend, the post. Ultimately, the Oilers maintained their lead heading into the first intermission.
Kiefer Sherwood was very noticeable early in the game, as he was hitting anything that moved including Connor McDavid early in the second period. As the period progressed, the Sharks started generating more chances while putting the Oilers slightly on the back foot.
The Sharks then took complete control of the second period, and Jacob Trouba woke up the SAP Center with a massive hit on Shakir Mukhamadullin. Macklin Celebrini then hit the post with just a few seconds left in the middle frame, but the Sharks were again unable to tie things up.
Just seconds into the third period, Kiefer Sherwood took the first penalty of the night as he was called for interference. The Sharks' penalty kill was able to keep the Oilers' high-powered power play at bay.
The Oilers' first line was a different story though, as Vasily Podkolzin doubled Edmonton's lead less than a minute after the penalty expired. As expected, McDavid and Evan Bouchard picked up assists on the play.
Alex Formenton scored his first goal in nearly half of a decade to make it 3-0.
Near the halfway point of the third period, Igor Chernyshov got promoted to the top line and immediately had a breakaway, which was saved by Jarry. An irate Macklin Celebrini took a tripping penalty when Ryan Shea hit the ice, giving Edmonton a second opportunity on the power play.
On the penalty kill, Kiefer Sherwood appeared to pick up an injury when he blocked a shot and collided with Bouchard. He skated off holding his hand once the Sharks cleared the puck.
Michael Misa forced a turnover after a badly played puck by Jarry, it took a few seconds but eventually Macklin Celebrini fired the puck into the back of the net to break the shutout and make it a 3-1 game.
With an empty net, the Sharks drew their first penalty of the night as Podkolzin sat for slashing with 2:47 left on the clock. McDavid hit the post twice on the empty net, allowing the Sharks to launch another attack. The Sharks then had sustained offensive pressure, but even with 6-on-4, they were unable to beat Jarry to make it a one-goal game. As a result, the Oilers walked out of the Bay Area victorious, with a 3-1 final score.
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