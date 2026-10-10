Sharks Unable to Solve Tristan Jarry and the Edmonton Oilers, as They Fall 3-1

With an empty net, the Sharks drew their first penalty of the night as Podkolzin sat for slashing with 2:47 left on the clock. McDavid hit the post twice on the empty net, allowing the Sharks to launch another attack. The Sharks then had sustained offensive pressure, but even with 6-on-4, they were unable to beat Jarry to make it a one-goal game. As a result, the Oilers walked out of the Bay Area victorious, with a 3-1 final score.