Logo
San Jose SharksSan Jose Sharks

Sharks vs Ducks: 9/24/26 Lineups

WilliamEspy@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
William Espy
Partner
Sep 25, 2026 1:34 AM
More Videos

The San Jose Sharks are hosting their final home game of the preseason, as they'll look to avenge their defeat to the Anaheim Ducks last week. This time around, the Sharks are bringing a roster filled with quite a bit of their NHL team, while the Ducks are going with a less competitive lineup than they did in the last matchup.

Projected Lines:

Sharks

Mason Marchment -  Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith

Ivar Stenberg - Michael Misa - Kiefer Sherwood

Barclay Goodrow - Ty Dellandrea - Brett Leason

Jimmy Huntington - Filip Bystedt - Igor Chernyshov

Darnell Nurse - Michael Kesselring

Sam Dickinson - Luca Cagnoni

Nolan Allan - Eric Pohlkamp

Alex Nedeljkovic 

Eric Comrie

Ducks (Per Derek Lee)

Jeff Malott - Nathan Gaucher - Sam Colangelo

Anton Wahlberg- Roger McQueen - Nikita Klepov

Sean Farrell - Lucas Pettersson - Cruz Lucius

Nico Myatovic - James Hamblin - Judd Caulfield

Tysons Hinds - Nick Jensen

Stian Solberg - Corey Schueneman

Travis Mitchell - Jett Woo

Ville Husso

Laurent Brossoit

As usual, the game will be broadcast on the Sharks' digital platforms.


Game Day
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy