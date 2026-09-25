Sharks vs Ducks: 9/24/26 Lineups

The San Jose Sharks are hosting their final home game of the preseason, as they'll look to avenge their defeat to the Anaheim Ducks last week. This time around, the Sharks are bringing a roster filled with quite a bit of their NHL team, while the Ducks are going with a less competitive lineup than they did in the last matchup.
Projected Lines:
Sharks
Mason Marchment - Macklin Celebrini - Will Smith
Ivar Stenberg - Michael Misa - Kiefer Sherwood
Barclay Goodrow - Ty Dellandrea - Brett Leason
Jimmy Huntington - Filip Bystedt - Igor Chernyshov