Sharks Win Second Straight, Defeat Predators 4-2

San Jose Sharks
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Justine Willard-Imagn Images
Justine Willard-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2026 4:37 AMPublished Nov 16, 2026 4:37 AM
On the second half of a back-to-back against a team on a seven-game winning streak, the odds seemed stacked against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday night. Instead, they were able to pull off one of their best performances in recent memory as they secured a 4-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.
The Sharks had a strong start, keeping the Predators without a shot for nearly 11 minutes while generating quite a few chances of their own. Eventually, the Sharks were rewarded for their efforts as Will Smith picked up a perfectly placed pass from Ivar Stenberg that sprung him on a breakaway. Smith beat Juuse Saros to give the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 12:25 in the first period.
Collin Graf broke his 11-game goalless streak with a strange bounce that made its way past Saros and into the back of the net, giving the Sharks' a 2-0 lead at 16:10 in the first. The Sharks nearly added their third of the night while shorthanded late in the period, but Kiefer Sherwood and Zack Ostapchuk's 2-on-1 was stopped by Saros, who made a big save to deny Ostapchuk.
4:45 into the second period, Ivar Stenberg scored his seventh of the season just moments after he knocked the stick out of Saros' hand with a powerful shot.
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Just after the halfway point in the game, Ostapchuk was tripped in a dangerous fashion by Shane Wright and went head first into the boards. Wright was assessed a two-minute minor on the play and Ostapchuk went straight down the tunnel but left under his own power and later returned to the game.
The Predators got on the board with 2:17 remaining in the second period as Nils Hoglander redirected a puck past Nedeljkovic for his fifth goal of the season.
Kiefer Sherwood then went down in the corner in the third period, after slowly skating off the ice, he immediately went to the Sharks' locker room.
After an absurd passing play by the Sharks, Macklin Celebrini was able to score on an empty net as Saros found himself well out of position to make it a 4-1 game and put the final nail in the coffin for the Predators' winning streak.
The Predators did get one back late though, as with 3:25 remaining in the game, Steven Stamkos was able to chip the puck past Nedeljkovic to make it a 4-2 game
The Sharks will look to keep their momentum rolling on Tuesday when they host the Calgary Flames.
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