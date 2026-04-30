2025-26 Player Review: Macklin Celebrini

At just 19 years of age, there are a lot of words that can be used to describe Macklin Celebrini, but the one at the top of the list is simply "superstar."
Celebrini is the main reason that the Sharks were anywhere near a playoff battle this season, and he's entered the conversation for both the Ted Lindsay Award, which he was named a finalist for, and the Hart Trophy.
Despite everything Celebrini has accomplished to this point in his career, he's just getting started and he looks set to rewrite the Sharks' record books.
Let's take a look at Celebrini's stats from the 2025-26 season:
Statistics
Games Played - 82 - He was available for every game for the first time in his young career. Overall, he's been very healthy to this point, playing in 152 of 164 possible games in his first two seasons.
Goals - 45 - Although he didn't break Jonathan Cheechoo's two-decade-old franchise record for most goals in a season, Celebrini got closer than any other Shark. His 45 goals are now the second-most in a season by a member of the Sharks and Cheechoo's record no longer seems untouchable.
Assists - 70 - Somehow, recording the fourth most assists in a season in Sharks history is the least impressive part of Celebrini's season offensively. Only Joe Thornton (2005-06, 2006-07) and Erik Karlsson (2022-23) have recorded more assists in a season than Celebrini.
Points - 115 - It took a three-point outing in his final game of the season, but Celebrini beat Thornton's long-standing record for most points in a season (114). Now, it's just a matter of how many times the 19-year-old star will break his own record moving forward.
Shots - 287 - Celebrini shoots the puck a lot, his 287 shots were tied for the fourth most in the league. He trailed just Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, Jason Robertson, and was tied with Alex DeBrincat.
Shooting Percentage - 15.7% - A 5.1% increase over his rookie season.
Time on Ice - 21:19 - The seventh most among forwards in the NHL.
Game-Winning Goals - 5 - Not only does Celebrini score goals pretty often, he scores when it matters most.
Plus/Minus - +8 - A 39 point swing from his rookie year, Celebrini now sits at -23 on his career after going -31 last season.
Faceoff Win Percentage - 48.6% - A 0.4% increase from his rookie season.
Hits - 53 - His physicality took a step forward in his second season.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 97.89 MPH - The seventh-hardest shot by a forward placed him ahead of the NHL's all-time leading goal-scorer, Alex Ovechkin.
Max Skating Speed - 22.32 MPH - While Celebrini's top speed was in the 54th percentile, he was consistent with his speed.
Total Miles Skated - 293.72 - Celebrini covered the eighth-most ice in the league.
Macklin Celebrini had a phenomenal sophomore season regardless of how you look at it. He was responsible defensively, record-breaking offensively and established himself as one of the NHL's best.