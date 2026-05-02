2025-26 Player Review: Will Smith

While Will Smith's second season with the San Jose Sharks didn't have the same hype as Macklin Celebrini's, he made steady improvements during the 2025-26 season.
Still playing primarily on the wing, Smith spent the majority of his season playing alongside Celebrini. He improved in every offensive category, despite playing less games than the prior season.
Considering he's still just 21 years old, Smith appears to be progressing quite nicely and is on the verge of unlocking his true potential.
Statistics
Games Played - 69 - Despite load management no longer being a factor for Smith in his second season in the NHL, an injury in December took him out of the lineup for a considerable amount of time. As a result, he played in a career-low number of games.
Goals - 24 - Despite his extended absence around the New Year, Smith was scoring at a much higher rate in his sophomore season as he increased his goal total from 18 in his rookie season to 24.
Assists - 35 - Smith's playmaking production also took a considerable step forward this season, recording a new career-high.
Points - 59 - Despite missing 13 games, Smith was the Sharks' second-leading scorer.
Shots - 166 - Smith was shooting the puck considerably more in his second season, increasing his shot total by 39 despite playing five less games.
Shooting Percentage - 14.5% - A marginal improvement over last season.
Time on Ice - 18:11 - Smith finished the 2025-26 season with the fourth-most ice time amongst Sharks forwards.
Game-Winning Goals - 5 - Smith's goals often came at clutch moments. Nearly 21% of his total goals were game-winning goals. His five game-winners tied him for the team lead.
Plus/Minus - +1 - While Smith is more of a purely offensive player than his line-mate Macklin Celebrini, finishing the season with a positive goal differential is always a good thing.
Giveaways - 83 - Turnovers are an unfortunate thing, but a necessary evil for a growing player. He gave away the puck more in his second season, but it's to be expected with increased ice time.
Takeaways - 14 - As an offensive-minded winger, it's not surprising that Smith doesn't win the puck back at a high rate.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 90.26 MPH - Smith only surpassed the 90 MPH threshold once during the 2025-26 season, but his 90.26 MPH shot against the Boston Bruins put him in the 84th percentile.
Max Skating Speed - 22.10 MPH - Smith's top speed was just below the league average which sits at 22.17 MPH.
Total Miles Skated - 197.60 - Smith covered quite a bit of ice during his second professional season, skating over 70 miles more than the league average.
Will Smith took a massive step forward in his second year in the NHL, despite a major injury that could've easily derailed his progress. If he continues to progress at a similar pace, he could hover around a point-per-game pace during the 2026-27 season, which would be massive for the Sharks' playoff hopes.