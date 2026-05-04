2025-26 Player Reviews: Alexander Wennberg

Alexander Wennberg just finished his second season with the San Jose Sharks, and his 12th season in the NHL overall. He set a new career-high during the 2025-26 season with his increased offensive production, but it appears his defensive game took a bit of a hit due to his difficult matchups.
Although the old adage says that you can't teach an old dog new tricks, that certainly doesn't seem to be the case with the 31-year-old Wennberg.
Statistics
Games Played - 80 - Wennberg passed the 80-game threshold for just the fourth time in his career. He's only played a full 82 games once in his career, which was during the 2022-23 season with the Seattle Kraken.
Goals - 18 - Wennberg's goal scoring took a major step forward in his 12th NHL season, as he set a new career high at the age of 31. His previous career high of 17 goals came during the shortened 2020-21 season as a member of the Florida Panthers.
Assists - 37 - The second-highest assist total of Wennberg's career, trailing just his third season in the NHL, the 2016-17 season, when he had 46 assists for the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Points - 55 - Once again, the second-highest total of his career, trailing the 2016-17 season when he had 59 points.
Shots - 93 - The fifth-most shots of Wennberg's career, 11 more shots than his first season with the Sharks.
Shooting Percentage - 19.4% - An 8% improvement over Wennberg's career shooting percentage, 11.4%.
Time on Ice - 20:27 - The most ice time of his career, the top two seasons have both been with the San Jose Sharks.
Game-Winning Goals - 3 - Tied for the fourth-most game winners on the San Jose Sharks, trailing just Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Collin Graf.
Plus/Minus - -25 - The second-worst of his career.
Giveaways - 54 - The most giveaways in a season of Wennberg's career. 13 more than his first season with the Sharks.
Takeaways - 35 - The fifth-lowest total of his career.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 89.21 MPH - Wennberg's 89.21 MPH shot against the Edmonton Oilers on March 17 put him in the 78th percentile. His second-hardest shot was 82.51 MPH and he only recorded six shots over 80 MPH.
Max Skating Speed - 23.11 MPH - Wennberg's max speed put him in the 87th percentile, nearly a full mile per hour faster than the league average. He also got over 22 MPH four times in the 2025-26 season.
Total Miles Skated - 231.52 - Wennberg was in the 91st percentile for most ice covered during the 2025-26 season, nearly 100 miles more than the league average.
Despite some uncertainty around Wennberg's future in the Bay Area heading into the season, he signed a new contract extension with the Sharks in January which locked him in with the organization until 2029.