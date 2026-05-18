2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Adam Gaudette

Despite being in-and-out of the San Jose Sharks' lineup at times, Adam Gaudette was one of the most valuable additions to their roster from the past offseason.
The 29-year-old forward was signed to a two-year contract, carrying an average annual value of $2 million per season. He added some quality depth goal scoring for the Sharks when needed, and continued building on one of the best seasons of his career, which came as a member of the Ottawa Senators organization in 2024-25.
Statistics
Games Played - 66 - The second most games played in Gaudette's career, trailing just the 2024-25 season with the Ottawa Senators when he appeared in 8`1 games.
Goals - 17 - The second most goals in a season for Gaudette, once again trailing the 2024-25 season.
Assists - 8 - Tied for the second most assists in his career with the 2021-22 season. His career high is 21 assists, which came during the 2019-20 season when he was a member of the Vancouver Canucks.
Points - 25 - The third highest point total in Gaudette's career.
Shots - 96 - A new career high, surpassing his previous benchmark of 90 shots.
Shooting Percentage - 17.7% - Nearly five percent higher than Gaudette's career average.
Time on Ice - 11:28 - Just 13 seconds more than his career average.
Plus/Minus - -9 - The second worst tally of his career.
Giveaways - 26 - One of the lowest giveaway per sixty minutes rates on the Sharks, trailing just Zack Ostapchuk and Alexander Wennberg.
Takeaways - 13 - Middle of the pack on the team.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 84.77 - Slightly above league average.
Max Skating Speed - 23.41 MPH - He had just one 22+ MPH burst, but that one burst was enough to put him in the 93rd percentile.
Total Miles Skated - 120.98 - Barely below league average.
Although Adam Gaudette isn't the type of guy who is going to end up on a highlight reel nightly, his play in the Sharks' bottom-six forward group was certainly impactful. He added some much needed depth goal scoring while playing a physical brand of hockey when needed.