2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Dmitry Orlov

The San Jose Sharks brought Dmitry Orlov into the mix last summer in order to help stabilize their blue line. While as a whole, the Sharks struggled to keep the puck out of the net, Orlov included, the 34-year-old was one of the few bright spots on the blue line.
Despite being known for his strong two-way play, Orlov's success mainly came in the offensive zone, as his defensive play was among the worst of his career. He was still a valuable part of the Sharks, just not in the way they had likely envisioned when they signed him as a free agent.
Statistics
Games Played - 82 - For the sixth time in his career, Orlov played every single game of the season.
Goals - 3 - Orlov finishing fourth amongst Sharks defensemen in goal scoring with only three goals highlights a key issue on the blue line. Only one defenseman hit double digits.
Assists - 34 - The most assists by a Sharks defenseman since 2022-23 when Erik Karlsson had 76.
Points - 37 - The seventh-most points on the Sharks, but the most amongst defensemen. The third-most points by a San Jose blue liner since the start of the 2020-21 season.
Shots - 91 - The second-most shots by a defenseman on the team. The lowest total for Orlov in a season with 45 or more games played since the 2022-23 season.
Shooting Percentage - 3.3% - The second-lowest shooting percentage of Orlov's career (in a season that he's scored a goal).
Time on Ice - 21:12 - The most ice time of any defenseman on the Sharks. The second most overall on the team, trailing just Macklin Celebrini.
Plus/Minus - -28 - The lowest of Orlov's career by a long shot. Previously had just one season as a minus, which was when he went -1 during the 2013-14 season.
Giveaways - 105 - The second-most giveaways on the Sharks, behind just Macklin Celebrini.
Takeaways - 22 - The second-most takeaways by a Sharks defenseman, trailing Mario Ferraro.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 92.27 - Above league average, placed Orlov in the 61st percentile.
Max Skating Speed - 21.32 MPH - Below league average, which is to be expected for a 34-year-old defenseman.
Total Miles Skated - 238.62 - Orlov placed in the 86th percentile.
Offensively, Orlov produced at a respectable rate for the San Jose Sharks. Defensively, he left quite a bit to be desired, but it's hard to place that blame entirely on him. The Sharks as a whole were one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL, as they allowed the third-most goals against in the league.
As one of just three defensemen under contract for next season, excluding players who only played in the American Hockey League, Orlov is one of the only players seemingly guaranteed to return for the 2026-27 season.