2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: John Klingberg

John Klingberg was one of the most polarizing players on the San Jose Sharks amongst the team's fanbase. He produced at a high offensive rate, but he provided very little in his own end.
The Sharks took a chance on Klingberg with a one-year deal hoping that he'd show signs of the player he was nearly a decade ago during his time with the Dallas Stars. His showing with the Sharks was his best since departing the Stars organization, but still not what he had shown during his time in the Lone Star State.
Statistics
Games Played - 56 - The most games that Klingberg has played in a season since the 2021-22 season.
Goals - 10 - Led Sharks defensemen despite missing significant time during the season whether it be due to injury or a healthy scratch. The most goals Klingberg has scored since the 2018-19 season.
Assists - 17 - The most assists Klingberg has recorded in a season since leaving the Stars organization.
Points - 27 - The most points for Klingberg in a season in nearly half a decade.
Shots - 79 - The third most amongst Sharks defensemen, behind just Mario Ferraro and Dmitry Orlov.
Shooting Percentage - 12.7% - The highest shooting percentage of Klingberg's career.
Time on Ice - 20:28 - The third most ice time, on a per game basis, amongst Sharks defensemen.
Plus/Minus - -13 - The second lowest plus/minus by a Sharks defenseman during the 2025-26 season.
Giveaways - 76 - The fourth most giveaways by a Sharks defenseman, but Klingberg averaged the third most giveaways per 60 minutes on the team
Takeaways - 13 - Klingberg ranked sixth among Sharks defensemen for takeways per 60 minutes.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 93.66 - Klingberg's hardest shot of the season ranked in the 71st percentile. His shot was nearly five miles per hour faster than the league average.
Max Skating Speed - 20.80 MPH - Below league average by nearly a full mile per hour.
Total Miles Skated - 172.87 - Klingberg was in the 59th percentile for total miles skated, but when he was in the lineup, he averaged 9.05 miles per game which placed him in the 97th percentile.
John Klingberg's season with the San Jose Sharks is truly tough to evaluate. Offensively, he produced at the highest rate we've seen from him in nearly a decade. Defensively, he often put his team in difficult situations and contributed to the Sharks' 3.54 goals against per game pretty significantly. As an unrestricted free agent this summer, Klingberg's future in San Jose is up in the air.