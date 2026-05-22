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2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Michael Misa cover image

2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Michael Misa

William Espy
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The San Jose Sharks approach Michael Misa's rookie season much like how they handled Will Smith's. He was out of the lineup regularly, especially early in the season, didn't play a lot when he was in the lineup, and overall had a disappointing rookie season compared to the rest of his draft class simply due to a lack of opportunity. 

Statistics

Games Played - 45 - Misa spent quite a bit of the season as a healthy scratch or injured. He did represent Canada at the World Junior Championship as well, but overall, he didn't play as often as expected for a second overall pick who immediately jumped to the NHL.

Goals - 9 - Tied for the lead amongst Sharks rookies with Igor Chernyshov, who only played 28 games, and Pavol Regenda who played 24 games. Misa was tied for the 25th-most goals by a rookie in the NHL.

Assists - 12 - The second-most assists by a Sharks rookie, trailing just Sam Dickinson. Misa's 12 assists tied him for the 34th-most assists by an overall rookie.

Points - 21 - The most amongst Sharks rookies, tied for 27th amongst rookies league-wide.

Shots - 58 -  The second-most shots by a Sharks rookie, the 15th most on the team in general. 

Shooting Percentage - 15.5% - Misa scored at a very respectable rate, however his low shot total prevented him from scoring more goals during the season.

Time on Ice - 12:49 -  The lowest average ice time amongst 2025 draft picks that played ten or more games during the 2025-26 season.

Plus/Minus - -2 -  The tenth-best on the Sharks.

Giveaways - 28 -  The second-lowest giveaways-per-sixty rate of 2025 draft picks that played in ten or more games. 

Takeaways - 8 - The second-lowest takeaways-per-sixty rate of any 2025 draft pick to record a takeaway during the 2025-26 season.

NHL EDGE

Hardest Shot - 86.28 MPH -  Misa's hardest shot of the season came against Winnipeg on April 16, it surpassed his previous hardest shot by nearly six miles per hour. He placed in t he 59th percentile as a result. 

Max Skating Speed - 22.75 MPH - Misa recorded seven 22+ MPH bursts, nearly double the league average. His overall top speed placed in the 76th percentile. 

Total Miles Skated - 97.73 - Roughly 26 miles less than league average. 

Overall, it was a respectable rookie season for Misa considering the circumstances. With that being said, there was a lot of criticism circulating regarding his usage early in the season, especially before he played his 10th game. While his usage this season could have long-term benefits, it's hard to not believe that a second overall pick should've seen the ice more often. 

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