2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Michael Misa

The San Jose Sharks approach Michael Misa's rookie season much like how they handled Will Smith's. He was out of the lineup regularly, especially early in the season, didn't play a lot when he was in the lineup, and overall had a disappointing rookie season compared to the rest of his draft class simply due to a lack of opportunity.
Statistics
Games Played - 45 - Misa spent quite a bit of the season as a healthy scratch or injured. He did represent Canada at the World Junior Championship as well, but overall, he didn't play as often as expected for a second overall pick who immediately jumped to the NHL.
Goals - 9 - Tied for the lead amongst Sharks rookies with Igor Chernyshov, who only played 28 games, and Pavol Regenda who played 24 games. Misa was tied for the 25th-most goals by a rookie in the NHL.
Assists - 12 - The second-most assists by a Sharks rookie, trailing just Sam Dickinson. Misa's 12 assists tied him for the 34th-most assists by an overall rookie.
Points - 21 - The most amongst Sharks rookies, tied for 27th amongst rookies league-wide.
Shots - 58 - The second-most shots by a Sharks rookie, the 15th most on the team in general.
Shooting Percentage - 15.5% - Misa scored at a very respectable rate, however his low shot total prevented him from scoring more goals during the season.
Time on Ice - 12:49 - The lowest average ice time amongst 2025 draft picks that played ten or more games during the 2025-26 season.
Plus/Minus - -2 - The tenth-best on the Sharks.
Giveaways - 28 - The second-lowest giveaways-per-sixty rate of 2025 draft picks that played in ten or more games.
Takeaways - 8 - The second-lowest takeaways-per-sixty rate of any 2025 draft pick to record a takeaway during the 2025-26 season.
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 86.28 MPH - Misa's hardest shot of the season came against Winnipeg on April 16, it surpassed his previous hardest shot by nearly six miles per hour. He placed in t he 59th percentile as a result.
Max Skating Speed - 22.75 MPH - Misa recorded seven 22+ MPH bursts, nearly double the league average. His overall top speed placed in the 76th percentile.
Total Miles Skated - 97.73 - Roughly 26 miles less than league average.
Overall, it was a respectable rookie season for Misa considering the circumstances. With that being said, there was a lot of criticism circulating regarding his usage early in the season, especially before he played his 10th game. While his usage this season could have long-term benefits, it's hard to not believe that a second overall pick should've seen the ice more often.