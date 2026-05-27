2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Philipp Kurashev

Kurashev had prior success at the NHL level. During the 2023-24 season, he set career highs in goals (18), assists (36), and points (54) while a member of the Blackhawks. While it seemed like that season may have just been a flash in the pan, the Sharks decided to see if they could find a way to get him to return to that level of play. Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that their gamble paid off the way that they had hoped.