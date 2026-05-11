2025-26 San Jose Sharks Player Reviews: Tyler Toffoli

A relatively consistent player throughout his entire NHL career, San Jose Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli can typically be counted on to score roughly 20 goals and around 50 points per season. His numbers were hovering around that this season, but there were a few negatives about his season as well.
At 34 years of age, Toffoli is one of the oldest players in the Sharks organization and we've likely already seen the best seasons of his career. With that being said, he was still effective for the Sharks and seems like he can continue to be a useful player for the foreseeable future.
Statistics
Games Played - 79 - Toffoli was regularly available for head coach Ryan Warsofsky, missing just three games during the 2025-26 season.
Goals - 19 - Toffoli's worst goal-scoring season since the 2018-19 season. The 2025-26 season was the first time he was under the 20-goal plateau since leaving the Los Angeles Kings organization.
Assists - 30 - The second most assists in a season in Toffoli's career. He surpassed the 30-assist threshold for just the second time in his career, accomplishing it for the first time during the 2022-23 season as a member of the Calgary Flames.
Points - 49 - Toffoli's lowest point total since the 2021-22 season, but still tied for the fifth-highest point total in his career.
Shots - 172 - The fifth-lowest number of shots in Toffoli's career and the lowest since he had 158 in just 52 games for the Montreal Canadiens during the 2020-21 season.
Shooting Percentage - 11.0% - Slightly below his career average.
Time on Ice - 14:58 - The lowest ice time in over a decade. The last time he was below 15 minutes per night was when he was barely breaking into the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings.
Game-Winning Goals - 2 - One more game-winning goal than Toffoli scored during his first season as a member of the San Jose Sharks, but still one of the lowest totals of his career.
Plus/Minus - -12 - A nine goal improvement over the 2024-25 season.
Giveaways - 58 - The most of his career. Prior to joining the Sharks, he had never recorded more than 38 giveaways in a season, now he's surpassed the 50 mark twice in his career.
Takeaways - 18 - Tied his first season in San Jose for the lowest in his career since becoming a full-time NHL player.
Penalties Drawn - 6 - The lowest of his career (as a full-time NHLer).
NHL EDGE
Hardest Shot - 89.22 - An improvement of three miles per hour compared to his first season as a Shark. He placed in the 79th percentile.
Max Skating Speed - 21.44 MPH - Toffoli's max speed was below league average.
Total Miles Skated - 170.01 - A drop compared to the prior season, but to be expected given his reduced ice time.
As a veteran on a young team, Toffoli has reached a difficult stage of his career. He's no longer expected to be the top guy, but instead he's helping the future of the Sharks organization reach their potential. It's unrealistic to expect him to keep producing at the same level forever, but he's still an effective player as the Sharks look to push toward the playoffs next season.