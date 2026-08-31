2026-27 San Jose Sharks Prospects Abroad: Russia

Last, but certainly not least is Ilyas Magomedsultanov, the Sharks' fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. At 19 years of age, the defenseman is expected to remain in the MHL this season, but did make a few appearances for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the KHL last season. Considering he's the most likely of this group to ever make the jump to North America, Magomedsulatnov could be worth keeping an eye on this season, specifically if he gets another chance in the KHL.