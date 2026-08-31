2026-27 San Jose Sharks Prospects Abroad: Russia

Heading into the 2026-27 season, the San Jose Sharks have prospects scattered all over the place. So, let's take a look at where they'll all be playing this season starting with one of the more difficult areas to keep an eye on in North America, the Russian hockey system.
First off, the Sharks have one prospect scheduled to start the season in the Kontinental Hockey League. Yegor Rimashevsky is entering his third full season at the KHL level and actually took a step backwards offensively last season. In 164 total KHL games with Dynamo Moskva, he has scored 22 goals and 19 assists for a total of 41 points.
Rimashevsky has always been considered a long-shot prospect as the Sharks' 203rd overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, in part due to his skating struggles but also due to a general lack of work ethic.
"His skating is looking like a real weakness, just slow and not a lot of dynamic movement ability," Dylan Griffing of Elite Prospects wrote in 2024. "Engaged physically often, but that was basically just as ineffective with most of his efforts seeing him being overpowered. Is the off-puck shooting threat enough to get him to the NHL? I don’t see it happening."
Next, Yegor Spiridonov, who is technically considered a prospect despite now being 25 years of age, is expected to play with Metallurg Novokuznetsk in the VHL, the second-tier of Russian hockey. Considering it has been seven years since he's been drafted and he has been unable to even carve out a role for himself in the KHL, Spiridonov likely isn't worth the effort to keep an eye on for Sharks fans at this stage.
Last, but certainly not least is Ilyas Magomedsultanov, the Sharks' fourth round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft. At 19 years of age, the defenseman is expected to remain in the MHL this season, but did make a few appearances for Lokomotiv Yaroslavl in the KHL last season. Considering he's the most likely of this group to ever make the jump to North America, Magomedsulatnov could be worth keeping an eye on this season, specifically if he gets another chance in the KHL.
In general, the Sharks don't have much to keep an eye on in Russia this season, however Magomedsultanov is worthy of at least some attention.