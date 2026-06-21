2026 NHL Draft: How Do Players Selected 27th Overall Historically Compare to 20th Overall?

The first 20th overall pick inducted into the Hall was Larry Robinson in 1995. The legendary defenseman was drafted 20th by the Montreal Canadiens during the 1971 NHL Draft. He went on to play 1,384 games in the NHL, the majority of which came in Montreal, although he finished his career with the Los Angeles Kings. He’s the NHL’s all-time leader in plus/minus, finishing his career with a +722, and won six Stanley Cups as a player.