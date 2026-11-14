2026 Sharks Draft Pick On the Move in the OHL

The San Jose Sharks' seventh-round selection from this summer's NHL Draft, Alexander Karmanov is on the move in his second season in the Ontario Hockey League.
On Friday morning, the North Bay Battalion announced that they had traded the 7-foot-1 defenseman to the Windsor Spitfires in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2030 OHL Draft.
Karmanov, who made headlines when he got suspended during the OHL's preseason, has played in 11 games for the Battalion this season, registering three assists. Notably though, this is expected to be his last season in the OHL, as he's committed to play for Penn State in the NCAA next season.
"There’s some real growth in his details defensively, showing more ability to angle attackers and drive them up the walls. His reach remains a weapon, as he can still poke away pucks or disrupt attackers when a few steps behind them," Elite Prospects scout Mitchell Brown wrote in October. "The usual drawbacks from his size, but quickness remains the biggest one. He’s still sluggish when reacting, but it’s not for a lack of effort. Long shot, but he’s improving."
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The Spitfires will be in action this weekend with games against the Flint Firebirds and Saginaw Spirit on Saturday and Sunday respectively.