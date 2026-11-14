2026 Sharks Draft Pick On the Move in the OHL

"There’s some real growth in his details defensively, showing more ability to angle attackers and drive them up the walls. His reach remains a weapon, as he can still poke away pucks or disrupt attackers when a few steps behind them," Elite Prospects scout Mitchell Brown wrote in October. "The usual drawbacks from his size, but quickness remains the biggest one. He’s still sluggish when reacting, but it’s not for a lack of effort. Long shot, but he’s improving."