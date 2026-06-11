2026 Sharks Potential Free Agent Targets: Darren Raddysh

There's been a lot of speculation regarding Raddysh's next contract, with numbers varying wildly with some projected cap hits even reaching eight figures per season. It's a big gamble to take on a 30-year-old defenseman with one very good season under his belt. With his next contract, he'll likely either be one of the league's best value signings of this year's free agent class, or he'll be seen as one of the worst signings in recent memory, with very little in-between.