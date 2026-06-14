2026 Sharks Potential Trade Targets: Brandon Carlo

Carlo has a big frame, he's a 6-foot-5, 227-pound stay-at-home defenseman, which often makes people assume he's a physical presence on the ice, but that's not his game. His lack of physicality is one of the key reasons that he's fallen out of favor in Toronto. He was a more physical presence early in his career, but injuries have been a constant issue throughout his career and he didn't seem to mesh well with former Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube's system either. As a result, his hit numbers dropped dramatically in Toronto.