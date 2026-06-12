2026 Sharks Potential Trade Targets: Darnell Nurse

The San Jose Sharks have been linked to Edmonton Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse in trade rumors for quite some time at this point. Now that Nurse has requested a trade out of Edmonton, those rumors will likely only become more and more prevalent.
In a way, it makes sense that San Jose has been tied to Nurse, as it's the easiest team to tie to a defenseman with a $9.5 million cap hit. The Sharks need defensemen and have plenty of cap space heading into the summer. But there are just as many simple reasons that the move wouldn't make sense.
As a 31-year-old defenseman, Nurse doesn't fit into the Sharks timeline very well. Their core consists mainly of players in their late-teens and early 20s. While some veteran presence is certainly necessary to help the young players develop and reach their full potential, veteran leadership can be found at a much lower cap hit. Players like Luke Schenn, Erik Gudbranson, Jeremy Lauzon, or even former Shark Brent Burns, can provide playoff experience for a fraction of the cost, even though they wouldn't be as effective of a player as Nurse.
Nurse is an effective player, often that gets forgotten because the majority of the focus is on his cap hit which massively overshadows his contributions on the ice. The consensus is that he's a player who gets paid quite a bit more than he should, but that doesn't mean he doesn't do anything.
Nurse regularly leads Oilers defensemen in hits, blocked shots, and is often in the top half of the team's defensemen in scoring. Last season, he even led Oilers defenseman in fights even though he's far from an enforcer, or even an off-putting presence for that matter. If he were a $5-6 million player, he'd be seen as a valuable second-pairing defenseman. However, at $9.5 million, he's seen as a player that holds his team back from greater success.
Despite being second among Oilers defenseman in overall ice time this past season, Nurse didn't play on the the power play and was their third choice defenseman on the penalty kill.
Nurse would undoubtedly be an improvement over the players that the Sharks had on their blue line during the 2025-26 season, but his contract would create some difficulty for management in the long run.
When the Sharks need to pay Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Igor Chernyshov, Michael Misa, Sam Dickinson, and whichever other prospects prove themselves valuable at the NHL level, their cap space will quickly run out, even with the rising cap. Having Nurse for one or two seasons likely wouldn't create any issues, however having him for four more seasons could create a headache for management, especially since he has trade protection.
The Sharks desperately need to improve their defense and Nurse would undoubtedly do that, but is he good enough of an upgrade to justify his $9.5 million cap hit? That's the key question and t the end of the day, only Mike Grier's answer to that question matters, so we'll find out soon enough.