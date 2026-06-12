2026 Sharks Potential Trade Targets: Darnell Nurse

As a 31-year-old defenseman, Nurse doesn't fit into the Sharks timeline very well. Their core consists mainly of players in their late-teens and early 20s. While some veteran presence is certainly necessary to help the young players develop and reach their full potential, veteran leadership can be found at a much lower cap hit. Players like Luke Schenn, Erik Gudbranson, Jeremy Lauzon, or even former Shark Brent Burns, can provide playoff experience for a fraction of the cost, even though they wouldn't be as effective of a player as Nurse.