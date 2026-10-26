5-on-5 Play Continuing to Plague the Sharks, Creating Unsustainable Success

We're already 14% of the way through the 2026-27 season and there has been little signs of improvement in the Sharks' level of play at 5-on-5. Even if they're able to coast through the regular season and get into the playoffs like this, how would they succeed in the postseason with 5-on-5 overtime at this rate? Simply put, they likely wouldn't. Warsofsky knows this is an issue and has stated what he feels they need to do to fix it, yet six games later, there haven't been any major steps forward.