Last, but certainly not least, The Athletic projects Brady Knowling to be Team USA's starting goaltender. Knowling is currently adapting to the Ontario Hockey League after spending the last two seasons with the USNTDP. His numbers haven't been phenomenal in his first OHL season, as he has an .885 save percentage and a 3.22 goals against average, but he's done enough to likely claim a spot on the World Juniors team.