San Jose Sharks
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Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2026 10:42 PMPublished Nov 21, 2026 10:42 PM
Earlier this week, The Athletic released their projected roster for Team USA, Canada, Finland, Sweden, and Czechia. Amongst the players projected to play at the tournament this winter were five San Jose Sharks prospects.
Team USA
Starting with the Americans, there are three members of the Sharks organization that The Athletic expects to compete for Team USA.
First, University of Michigan center Cole McKinney (2025, 53rd overall) slots in as their second-line center behind Nashville Predators prospect Wyatt Cullen. McKinney has been on fire to start his sophomore year with the Wolverines, as he's recorded 13 points in his first 11 games. He's currently in the middle of a three-game point streak, during which he's scored a goal and tallied four assists.
Sticking with the forwards, Teddy Mutryn (2025, 95th overall) was included as the projected fourth-line right wing. Mutryn's offensive production has taken a major hit this season as he adapts to life in the NCAA with Boston College. He has just one goal and two assists in his first 11 games in the collegiate ranks.
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Last, but certainly not least, The Athletic projects Brady Knowling to be Team USA's starting goaltender. Knowling is currently adapting to the Ontario Hockey League after spending the last two seasons with the USNTDP. His numbers haven't been phenomenal in his first OHL season, as he has an .885 save percentage and a 3.22 goals against average, but he's done enough to likely claim a spot on the World Juniors team.
Team Canada
On Team Canada, Sharks prospects make up the third defensive pairing in The Athletic's projections. Keaton Verhoeff (2026, 9th overall) and Ryan Lin (2026, 21st overall) are expected to fill that role.
Verhoeff has been finding his stride in his sophomore season with the University of North Dakota as of late. The 18-year-old defenseman is in the middle of a three-game point streak after a pair of four-game point-less streaks early in the season. His play still leaves a lot to be desired, but it is important to remember that he's an 18-year-old playing in the NCAA despite being in his sophomore season.
Lin, on the other hand, is in his freshman season with the Denver Pioneers after making the jump from the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants this season. Another 18-year-old defenseman, Lin has also had some struggles to start the year, but he's starting to get caught up with the style of play at the collegiate level as time goes on.
The San Jose Sharks should have quite a bit of talent on display at the 2027 World Junior Championship. It'll be a while before we learn the true rosters for the tournament, but it would be surprising if at least four of the five don't make their respective roster.
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