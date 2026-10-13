5 Thoughts Following the Sharks' First 5 Games

As a result, the only time we've seen Ty Dellandrea was when Macklin Celebrini was out with injury. While there are reasons to have gripes with Dellandrea's game, historically he can do one thing that no other Shark has been able to do this season, he can win faceoffs on a consistent basis. Currently Alexander Wennberg, who is not known historically as a center who excels in the faceoff circle, is the only player on the team who has won more draws than he has lost. Wennberg has never been able to sustain that for a full season though, as his career-high in faceoff percentage is 49.2%. Dellandrea on the other hand, has finished over 50% twice in his career.