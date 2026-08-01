62 Days to Opening Night: The Story of Kevin Labanc

Over the years, there have been three players to wear the number 62 for the San Jose Sharks, but for more than half a decade, it belonged to Kevin Labanc.
Labanc originally joined the Sharks organization as a sixth-round pick out of the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts in the 2014 NHL Draft. The Staten Island native then made his professional debuts at both the NHL and American Hockey League level during the 2016-17 season.
Labanc then remained with the Sharks through the 2023-24 season. That summer, he entered unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career and signed a short-term deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.
When his stint came to an end, Labanc totaled 478 games played, 82 goals, and 225 points during his time in San Jose.
After one year in Columbus, Labanc went overseas and signed with the Shanghai Dragons of the Kontinental Hockey League. After one season in the KHL, Labanc signed a contract with the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the Swiss National League earlier this summer.
It remains to be seen if we’ll ever see Labanc back in the NHL, but regardless, he’s continuing an impressive career over in Europe.