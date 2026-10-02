A Holiday in San Jose: Mason Marchment Debuts Sharks' New Goal Song

When Mason Marchment scored the Sharks' first goal of the season against the Florida Panthers in the first period on Thursday night, he ushered in a new era of Sharks hockey. The new goal song, "Holiday" by Green Day blasted throughout the SAP Center to a huge applause.
"Holiday" previously served as the Sharks' goal song during the 2006-07 season.
Green Day is one of the Bay Area's most famous rock bands, forming in Rodeo, California in 1987. They're best known for their hits throughout the 90's and early 2000's which include "Basket Case", "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," and "American Idiot," to name a few.
The Sharks were originally planning on keeping the goal song they debuted last season, "Power Bite" by Bvrnout, for a considerable amount of time but backlash on social media led to the organization changing their mind. Now, they have a much more mainstream goal song that they could keep for quite a while.