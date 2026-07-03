A NEW ERA: Flyers Offer Sheet Kick Starts a New Era of Salaries With Major Implications for the Sharks

The Flyers changed the market entirely with their offer sheet with Carlsson, as Kaprizov's contract is no longer an outlier. Now, it's quickly become the norm around the NHL for top players. As a result, Celebrini could command $20 million per season or more, especially if he opts to wait until next summer to negotiate a contract extension and proves that his performance during the 2025-26 campaign wasn't a flash in the pan.