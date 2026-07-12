A Number of Former Sharks Still Remain Free Agents

We're nearing the midway point of July, and a number of former San Jose Sharks have yet to find a new home for the 2026-27 season.
John Klingberg, who appeared in 56 games for the Sharks last season and recorded 27 points in the process, is likely one of the biggest name defenseman still on the market. Nick Leddy, who the Sharks claimed off of waivers last fall, is also still on the free agent market after playing just 32 games for the team in teal last season.
Forward-wise, there are a number of former Sharks still looking for a landing spot as well. Evander Kane just finished the final year of a four-year contract. In his only season as a Vancouver Canuck, he scored 13 goals and 31 points in 71 games.
A pair of San Jose's depth forwards from last season, Philipp Kurashev and Pavol Regenda, are both still free agents as well. If they're unable to find a new home in the NHL, it seems likely that they'll return to Europe next season. Considering they've yet to sign anywhere though, it seems clear that the NHL is their top priority.
Jeff Skinner, who departed the Sharks organization midway through his only season in the Bay Area, also remains unsigned.
Lastly, the Sharks' hypeman from last season, Ryan Reaves and Luke Kunin are currently free agents as well.
There is also one former Sharks netminder still on the market, as James Reimer remains an unrestricted free agent as well. Last season, he waited until January to sign a contract with the Ottawa Senators, so there's a chance he takes the same approach this time around.
While there's still plenty of time before the start of training camps around the league, remaining unsigned this long typically doesn't bode well for a player's future, especially for veterans.