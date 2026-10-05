Alexander Ovechkin to Make Final Trip to the SAP Center Later This Season

When Washington Capitals legend Alexander Ovechkin first stepped foot in San Jose, the San Jose Sharks hadn't yet debuted "Holiday" as their new goal song for the first time. The SAP Center was still known as the HP Pavillion at San Jose. Jonathan Cheechoo and Joe Thornton were breaking franchise records. Now over two decades later, he's set to take the ice in San Jose for the final time in January.
The NHL's all-time leading goal scorer announced that the 2026-27 season will be his last on Monday with a letter to Capitals fans:
The Sharks are set to host the Washington Capitals for Ovechkin's final visit to the Bay Area on January 8, 2027. Throughout his career, "The Great Eight" has played 31 games against the Sharks and has been very effective against the team in teal. He scored 19 goals and totaled 33 points in that time.
Two seasons ago, there was buzz around Ovechkin's visit to the SAP Center as he was chasing Wayne Gretzky's unbreakable record that he ultimately broke. Last season, there were mumblings that we could be seeing Ovechkin in San Jose for the last time, as there was suspicion that he would call it quits and return to Russia. Now, there will be buzz for the third straight season, as we'll be seeing him on the SAP Center's ice for the final time.