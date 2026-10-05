Alexander Ovechkin to Make Final Trip to the SAP Center Later This Season

Two seasons ago, there was buzz around Ovechkin's visit to the SAP Center as he was chasing Wayne Gretzky's unbreakable record that he ultimately broke. Last season, there were mumblings that we could be seeing Ovechkin in San Jose for the last time, as there was suspicion that he would call it quits and return to Russia. Now, there will be buzz for the third straight season, as we'll be seeing him on the SAP Center's ice for the final time.