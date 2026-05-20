Another Former Sharks Forward Reportedly on the Move in Russia

The last time Merkley played on North American ice was during his time with the Sharks. Since then, he's been moving around the Russian Kontinental Hockey League fairly regularly. He initially joined Dinamo Minsk and spent two seasons in the capital of Belarus before moving to Avtomobilist Yekaterinberg for the 2024-25 season. After one season in Yekaterinberg, he signed with Shanghai, a team with considerable former NHL talent, for the 2025-26 season.