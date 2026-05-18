Barracuda Name Igor Chernyshov & Quentin Musty as Team Rookies of the Year

The San Jose Sharks' American Hockey League affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda concluded their team award announcements earlier this week when they revealed their Rookies of the Year, Igor Chernyshov and Quentin Musty.
Chernyshov, the Sharks' second round pick during the 2024 NHL Draft, had some previous professional experience, as he spent some time playing in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League with Dynamo Moskva.
Chernyshov split his time between the Sharks and the Barracuda during the 2025-26 season, appearing in 41 games for the Barracuda. During that time, he scored 13 goals and 33 points. Despite having limited time in the AHL, he still finished ninth on the team in points.
Chernyshov also 28 NHL games, where he was just as impressive. He scored nine goals and 19 points.
Musty, on the other hand, was a true first year professional having previously played with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League. The Sharks' 26th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, Musty also had an impressive first season at the AHL level. In 61 games, he scored 21 goals and 45 points. He was tied for the third-most goals on the team and had the fourth-most points on the Barracuda.
Of the two, Musty is the most likely to return to the Barracuda for the 2026-27 season as we'll likely see Chernyshov make the jump to the NHL on a full-time basis next season. Regardless, they both made a major impact for the Barracuda during their rookie seasons.