Barracuda Name Igor Chernyshov & Quentin Musty as Team Rookies of the Year

Musty, on the other hand, was a true first year professional having previously played with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League. The Sharks' 26th overall selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, Musty also had an impressive first season at the AHL level. In 61 games, he scored 21 goals and 45 points. He was tied for the third-most goals on the team and had the fourth-most points on the Barracuda.