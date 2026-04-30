BREAKING: Joshua Ravensbergen Named WHL Goaltender of the Year

San Jose Sharks prospect Joshua Ravensbergen is capping off his Western Hockey League career with some hardware.
On Thursday morning, the WHL announced that Ravensbergen had been named their Goaltender of the Year as the winner of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy. The award was previously won by a number of respected goaltenders, including Carey Price, Mike Vernon, Cam Ward, Dustin Wolf, and former Sharks netmindeer Martin Jones.
Ravensbergen, the Sharks' 30th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft, was dominant in his final season as a member of the Prince George Cougars. His .919 save percentage led the league and his 2.51 goals against average ranked amongst the top-five in the WHL as well.
Ravensbergen also becomes the first goaltender associated with an NHL team to win the award since Thomas Milic (Winnipeg Jets) won it following the 2022-23 season. The two most recent winners, Max Hildebrand and Brett Mirwald went undrafted in their respective draft years.
Starting next season, Ravensbergen is moving to the NCAA as he has committed to play for Michigan State University.