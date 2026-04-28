BREAKING: Macklin Celebrini Named Finalist For Ted Lindsay Award

It appears that Macklin Celebrini's breakout performance for the San Jose Sharks this season has not gone unrecognized by his peers.
On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Celebrini has been named one of three finalists for the Ted Lindsay Award. The award, which is named after Hockey Hall of Famer Ted Lindsay, is awarded to "the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by fellow members of the National Hockey League Players' Association."
Celebrini is just the fourth Shark in franchise history to be a finalist for the award, as Joe Thornton, Brent Burns, and Erik Karlsson had previously been named as finalists during their time in teal.
Celebrini's sophomore season with the Sharks, in one word, was record-breaking. He passed Thornton's long-standing franchise record for points in a season, moved into second for most goals in a season in Sharks history, all while just 19 years of age.
Playing in a full 82 games, Celebrini scored 45 goals and finished the campaign with 115 points.
Only one teenager, Sidney Crosby, has won the Ted Lindsay Award If Celebrini walks away with the hardware, he'll become the second.
Celebrini does face steep competition though, as Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Tampa Bay Lightning winger Nikita Kucherov are the other finalists.