BREAKING: Macklin Celebrini Open to Signing Contract Extension This Summer
It's possible we won't have to wait long for Macklin Celebrini to sign a new deal with the San Jose Sharks this summer.
Celebrini will be eligible to sign an extension on July 1 and the Sharks' superstar is "open to every possibility." Although he noted that he hasn't had time to really think about term or contract demands, it appears that all options are on the table for the Sharks.
"Connor [Bedard] and I are pretty good friends, and I talked to him a little bit just about his situation," Celebrini said. "Obviously he approached it differently, and every guy's situation is gonna be a little bit different."
Bedard, the first overall pick a year before Celebrini, opted to wait until this summer to negotiate a deal with the Chicago Blackhawks and unless a deal is struck before July 1, he'll become a restricted free agent.
"I'm just open to every possibility," Celebrini added when asked about if he was looking for anything in particular in a new deal. "There's nothing really that goes into it. I want to commit to this team and being here. I love it here, so I think I'm just open to whatever happens."
Celebrini just finished a record-breaking sophomore season, recording a franchise record 115 points, and the second-most goals by a Shark in club history with 45.