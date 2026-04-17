BREAKING: Macklin Celebrini Ties Sharks Franchise Record in Final Game of the Season
Macklin Celebrini entered Thursday night's game with 112 points on the season, two behind Joe Thornton's franchise record for points in a season, 114.
It didn't take long for Celebrini to change that though, as he got a secondary assist on the Sharks' opening goal which was scored by his linemate Igor Chernyshov on the power play.
Later in the period, Celebrini set up fellow second-year professional Will Smith to tie Thornton's record while also giving the Sharks a 2-1 lead early in the game.
Ironically, Thornton's record-setting season also came during his second year as a member of the Sharks, although he had spent time with the Boston Bruins before making his way to San Jose.
There's still time remaining in the game, and it's entirely possible that we'll see Celebrini take sole possession of the record as the night goes on.
As things currently stand, Celebrini has 44 goals and 70 assists in 82 games this season. At just 19 years old, it's safe to say Celebrini is on pace to be the greatest player to ever wear a teal sweater if he's able to keep producing at this rate.