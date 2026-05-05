BREAKING: San Jose Sharks Earn Second Overall Selection in 2026 NHL Draft
The results from the 2026 NHL Draft Lottery are in, and, for the second straight season, the San Jose Sharks will have the second overall pick on June 26 in Buffalo, NY.
The Sharks entered the night projected to pick ninth overall, and ended up winning the second lottery. Their winning numbers were 11, 4, 3, and 7.
The San Jose Sharks have picked second overall four times in franchise history, selecting Michael Misa last summer, Pat Falloon in 1991, Andrei Zyuzin in 1996, and "Mr. Shark" Patrick Marleau in 1997. The Sharks' lottery win marked the first time in NHL history that a team with the ninth-best odds entering the night moved up in the Draft.
The Sharks also hold Edmonton's first-round draft pick this summer.
The numbers selected first were 7, 2, 11, and 12, which meant the Toronto Maple Leafs earned the right to select first overall and are expected to pick Penn State University winger Gavin McKenna when the festivities get underway in June. The Sharks were just one number off of winning the first overall pick, but they needed a 3 in the final spot.
The Sharks will have an abundance of options available to them this June, now it's time to just wait and see what General Manager Mike Grier opts to do.