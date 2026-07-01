BREAKING: San Jose Sharks Sign Former Rangers Captain

The San Jose Sharks have signed veteran defenseman Jacob Trouba to a four-year contract worth $33 million. The contract carries an average annual value of $8.25 million.
Trouba served as captain of the New York Rangers for parts of three seasons before being traded to the Anaheim Ducks in the middle of the 2024-25 season. Last season, his only full season with the Ducks, the 32-year-old defenseman scored 10 goals for the third time in his career and recorded 35 points, the third-highest point total of his career.
Trouba is known for his offensive ability as well as his strong physical play, which occasionally comes under scrutiny.
In 906 career games, Trouba has scored 84 goals, 274 assists and a total of 358 points, along with 701 penalty minutes.
The Sharks were looking to add a defenseman who could move the puck, and Trouba can certainly help in that regard. With that being said, he hasn't been a regular on the power play in quite some time.
Trouba will certainly bring some veteran leadership to the blue line and he can serve as a long-term mentor for the Sharks' young defensemen.