BREAKING: Sharks Re-Sign Collin Graf

Collin Graf's long awaited contract extension is in the books, as the San Jose Sharks announced on Friday morning that they had reached a three-year agreement with an annual average value of $4.25 million.
“Collin was a big part of our team’s improvement this past season, being an effective penalty killer for us and his versatility in the lineup was extremely valuable,” Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said in the team's press release. “His hard working attitude and work ethic is a big reason why his game took another stride last year, and he continues to be an important person in our young group of players. We’re happy we are able to keep him a Shark for the next several seasons.”
Graf, 23, finished third on the Sharks in goal scoring during the 2025-26 season, trailing just Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith, as he lit the lamp 21 times. He also finished with the sixth-most points on the team with 46 and led the team in shorthanded goals with two.
With Graf under contract, Mike Grier has wrapped up all business that needs to be completed before the start of the season, but he'll likely get to work on extending some more players that are set to become free agents, both restricted and unrestricted, next summer.