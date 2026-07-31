BREAKING: Sharks Re-Sign Collin Graf

“Collin was a big part of our team’s improvement this past season, being an effective penalty killer for us and his versatility in the lineup was extremely valuable,” Sharks General Manager Mike Grier said in the team's press release. “His hard working attitude and work ethic is a big reason why his game took another stride last year, and he continues to be an important person in our young group of players. We’re happy we are able to keep him a Shark for the next several seasons.”