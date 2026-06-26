BREAKING: Sharks Select Ivar Stenberg With Second Overall Pick in 2026 NHL Draft

After weeks of speculation regarding who Mike Grier and the San Jose Sharks would select with the second overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, we've finally got our answer.
Shortly after the Toronto Maple Leafs took Gavin McKenna first overall on Friday night, the Sharks' time finally came as Laila Edwards of PWHL San Jose stepped up to the podium and announced that the Sharks selected Ivar Stenberg with the second pick of the night.
After the Sharks traded William Eklund to the Ottawa Senators earlier this week, it solidified the consensus belief that Stenberg would be selected by the Sharks. Then, Grier made that a reality on Friday.
Stenberg had one of the best seasons by an 18 year old in Swedish Hockey League history this past season, scoring 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points. That is the fifth-most points by an 18 year old in SHL history, behind players such as the Sedin twins, Markus Naslund, and Tomas Sandstrom.
As things currently stand, the Sharks currently hold two more first-round draft picks, the ninth and 27th overall picks.