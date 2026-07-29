BREAKING: Sharks Sign Macklin Celebrini to a 5-Year Contract Extension, Making Him the Highest Paid Player in the NHL

San Jose Sharks General Manager Mike Grier has now gotten his biggest piece of business done, as the team announced on Wednesday morning that they have signed Macklin Celebrini to a five-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid player in the league.
Celebrini’s new contract carries an average annual value of $18.8 million, $800k more than the deal Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson signed earlier this summer.
"In just two seasons as a teenager in the National Hockey League and on the International stage, Macklin has established himself as one of the premier players in the world,” Grier said in the press release for the move. “We are extremely excited to have him secured and committed as the centerpiece of a core of talented players in San Jose.”
Celebrini has already broken a number of records during his time with the Sharks and we’ve only seen him scratch the surface of his career. He also finished fourth in the NHL in points last season with 115, setting the Sharks franchise record for points in a season.
“I couldn’t be happier to sign an extension today,” Celebrini said in the press release. “The faith and support that Mr. Plattner, Mike Grier and the entire staff have shown me throughout the past two seasons is proof that we are building something special here. My teammates and I are ready to take another step toward the ultimate goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to this city and its incredible fans. I can’t wait to get going.”