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BREAKING: Sharks Sign Mason Marchment to 5-Year Contract

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William Espy
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The San Jose Sharks have reportedly signed forward Mason Marchment, the son of former Sharks player and long-time scout Bryan Marchment, to a five-year contract with an average annual value of roughly $7 million.

Insider Elliotte Friedman was the first to break the news of the signing early on Wednesday morning.

Last summer, the Dallas Stars traded Marchment to the Seattle Kraken, where he played just 29 games before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets. With Columbus, Marchment found his form once again, as he scored 15 goals and 32 points in 39 games.

Throughout his career, Marchment, 31, has also played with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers.

Adding another top-nine forward does add some questions for the Sharks, as it's expected that recent second overall pick Ivar Stenberg is ready to step directly into the NHL. As a result, it'll be interesting to see how Sharks General Manager Mike Grier handles the growing forward logjam in San Jose. 

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