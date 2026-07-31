Cap Crunch? There's No Need for the Sharks to Worry About Cap Space

While the majority of that cap space will likely be taken up by pending restricted free agents Yaroslav Askarov and Will Smith, it would take a massive step forward from both players for them to take up the entirety of that total. Add in the fact that the salary cap is expected to rise substantially, possibly up to eight figures, as well as the Sharks' $4.7 million of dead cap coming off the books, and the Sharks will easily have upwards of $30 million to work with next summer, even if all eligible bonuses are hit.