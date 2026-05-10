CAPTAIN CANADA: Macklin Celebrini to Wear the C for Team Canada at 2026 IIHF World Championship
San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini will captain Team Canada at this year’s IIHF World Championship.
Many, including his teammates on the San Jose Sharks, have argued that Celebrini is ready to be a captain, and it appears that Hockey Canada agrees. The 19-year-old forward was named captain of Team Canada on Sunday morning. Veteran forwards Ryan O'Reilly of the Nashville Predators and John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs will serve as alternates.
Celebrini's teammates in San Jose spoke highly of Celebrini's potential to be a captain at their exit interviews last month. “I don't know what else he could possibly do,” veteran forward Ryan Reaves said when asked if Celebrini was ready to be a captain. “His leadership on the ice, I've seen it before. I saw it in a guy named Sidney Crosby.”
“That would mean a lot to me,” Celebrini said when asked about the idea of being named captain. “Especially if it's coming from my teammates, if they're looking at me like that and they believe in me, that means a lot.”
Celebrini's record-breaking sophomore season has dominated headlines in San Jose in recent memory, his 115 points broke Joe Thornton's nearly two-decade-old franchise record. His 45 goals were the second most in San Jose Sharks history. He was also voted as a finalist for the Ted Lindsay Award by his peers.
All in all, Celebrini had a season that would be expected from a player in the prime of their career, not a 19 year old who is breaking into the league. Now, his growth is being showcased on the international level as he'll lead Team Canada as they look to bounce back from a disappointing result in 2025.