Captain Celebrini? Sharks Pro Store May Have Leaked Future Announcement

Rumors have been swirling all summer regarding whether or not the San Jose Sharks will name 20-year-old superstar Macklin Celebrini the 11th full-time captain in franchise history. The Sharks Pro Shop may have given us the answer through an inadvertent posting.
On Thursday evening, Sharks fans across social media began posting screenshots of Macklin Celebrini's jersey listing from the Pro Shop's website. While that doesn't seem out of the ordinary at first glance, there was one key piece of the photo that seemed a bit out of place. Sitting front-and-center on the chest of the jersey was a captaincy patch:
While the inadvertent posting doesn't officially confirm anything, it makes it seem that we may see a new captain in the fairly near future. Now, we just wait for the organization to make the news official, as it seems inevitable at this point.