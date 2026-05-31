Celebrini, Dickinson Leave Switzerland Empty-Handed as Canada Falls to Norway in Bronze Medal Game

Canada failed to pick up a medal for the third straight year at the IIHF World Championships. San Jose Sharks forward Macklin Celebrini and defenseman Sam Dickinson and the rest of their teammates gave their best effort, but they were unable to beat Norway, who secured their first ever medal.
The Norwegians took an early lead, as Emilio Pettersen scored 6:44 into the game. Norway then added a second goal around the midway point of the game, this time scored by Stian Solberg.
At the start of the third period, the Canadians had a major hill to climb, but they were able to pull the game back. Robert Thomas scored twice in the final minute and a half of regulation. Celebrini picked up an assist on Thomas' game-tying goal, which was scored with just eight seconds left. Thomas almost single handedly saved Canada's tournament and sent the game into overtime.
Just minutes into the start of the extra period, Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Noah Steen scored his seventh goal of the tournament and clinched the bronze medal for Norway, their first medal in the history of the IIHF World Championship. Norway's best finish prior to this year came 75 years ago, when they finished fourth.