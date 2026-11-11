Controversial Former Sharks Forward Officially Signs in Siberia

Kane spent a tad over three seasons with the Sharks in the late 2010's and the beginning of the current decade. During his time in teal, he played in 212 games and recorded 166 points (87 goals and 79 assists). His departure from the Sharks was mired by controversy. He reportedly submitted a fake vaccination card as the league returned to play following the COVID-19 pandemic and was investigated by the league for gambling allegations. He was cleared of all wrong doing in regards to the gambling.