Controversial Former Sharks Forward Officially Signs in Siberia

Former Sharks forward Evander Kane has found his home for the remainder of the coming season.
The KHL officially announced that the 35-year-old winger has signed with HC Sibir Novosibirsk for the remainder of the season on Tuesday. It'll be Kane's second stint in the KHL, following a 12 game run with Dynamo Minsk during the 2012 NHL lockout.
Kane spent a tad over three seasons with the Sharks in the late 2010's and the beginning of the current decade. During his time in teal, he played in 212 games and recorded 166 points (87 goals and 79 assists). His departure from the Sharks was mired by controversy. He reportedly submitted a fake vaccination card as the league returned to play following the COVID-19 pandemic and was investigated by the league for gambling allegations. He was cleared of all wrong doing in regards to the gambling.
Since leaving the Sharks organization, Kane went on to have stints with the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks. Assuming he will not return to the NHL in the future, he finished his career with 1,001 games played and 648 total points.
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Kane's new team, Sibir, is currently last in the KHL's Eastern Conference with 22 points through 26 games played.