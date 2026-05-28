David Warsofsky, Brother of Sharks Head Coach, Departs South Carolina

Nightingale departed the Stingrays at the end of the season, taking over behind the bench for the Chicago Blackhawks' American Hockey League affiliate, the Rockford Ice Hogs for the 2025-26 season. As a result, there was a prime opportunity to the younger Warsofsky to further his career and he ran with it. He was named the new head coach of the Stingrays for the season and led them to the ECHL playoffs.