Developing Behind the Bench: How Ryan Warsofsky Improved in His Second Season and His Plans Over the Summer

A lot can change over the course of 12 months, which is something Warsofsky likely got very familiar with this season as well. His first season leading the Sharks was a difficult one, to say the least. During the 2024-25 season, they finished with a league-worst 52 points. During his second campaign, though, the team took massive strides forward. They not only moved up eight positions in the standings to 24th, but they finished the season with 86 points, marking a 34-point improvement in just a single season.