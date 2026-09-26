Filip Bystedt Fails to Make Sharks' Opening Night Roster, Sent to Barracuda

The San Jose Sharks announced a few more cuts to their training camp roster, including center Filip Bystedt. The Sharks' 27th overall pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Bystedt showed improvements during the 2025-26 campaign, but seemed to struggle quite a bit during preseason outside of the latter half of his final game. Since he's still waiver-exempt, Bystedt was reassigned to the San Jose Barracuda, but it seems fair to question whether or not he'll ever make the jump to the Sharks' roster at this point.