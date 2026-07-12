Former Barracuda Coach Gets First NHL Job in Vancouver

Former San Jose Barracuda assistant coach Ryan Mougenel has joined former San Jose Sharks forward Manny Malhotra's staff behind the Vancouver Canucks bench.
Mougenel, who spent four seasons in the Sharks organization, originally joined their farm team while they were the Worchester Sharks during the 2014-15 season. The following year, he relocated to San Jose along with the team, and spent three seasons coaching the Barracuda.
After the 2017-18 season, Mougenel accepted the same role with the Boston Bruins' American Hockey League affiliate, the Providence Bruins. He spent three seasons as an assistant coach before being named an AHL head coach for the first time in his career for the 2021-22 season.
After Malhotra was named the head coach of the Canucks this offseason, he quickly starting filling out his staff and throughout the process, Mougenel earned the first NHL opportunity of his coaching career.